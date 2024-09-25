First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of FA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 231,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,119. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

