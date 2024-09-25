Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $23.06 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 303,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sempra by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Sempra Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SRE opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

