ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Lone Pine Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93,851 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 4.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.15% of ASML worth $601,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 239.8% in the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 25,520.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $814.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $321.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $860.62 and a 200 day moving average of $936.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

