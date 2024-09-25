Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 61,241 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61,241 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $163,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $722.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $665.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

