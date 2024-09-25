Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327,995 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $86,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average is $190.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

