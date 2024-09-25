Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,171 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Amphenol worth $98,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.