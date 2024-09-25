Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $111,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $274.73 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

