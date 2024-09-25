Toronto Dominion Bank Has $106.12 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120,087 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $106,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 738,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.