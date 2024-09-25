Aion (AION) One Day Volume Reaches $252.18

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $884,226.02 and approximately $252.18 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00077683 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.75 or 0.38091949 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

