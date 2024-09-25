HI (HI) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $264,349.18 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.36 or 1.00053031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008189 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004701 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $227,588.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.