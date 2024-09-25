Omni Network Price Hits $9.50 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $131.11 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can now be bought for approximately $9.50 or 0.00015025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 9.38908376 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $20,162,653.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

