JasmyCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.13 Billion (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $70.14 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JasmyCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00263780 BTC.

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.