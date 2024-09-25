TrueFi (TRU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.00 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $120.38 million and $25.00 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,893,107 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,882,642.9330533 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10458847 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $34,656,413.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

