Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 4,483 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $166,243,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $148,336,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

