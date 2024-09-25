Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $411.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $417.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

