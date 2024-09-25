Merewether Investment Management LP Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,381 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.3% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,644,000 after buying an additional 19,980,902 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245,046 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 254.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,501,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.