Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,620 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $28,139,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,989,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,262,194,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $28,139,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at $47,262,194,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,360,248 shares of company stock worth $959,228,295. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

