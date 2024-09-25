Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.5% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,332 shares of company stock worth $35,466,904. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.18.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

