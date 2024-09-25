Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.08.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $479.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $495.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

