Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

