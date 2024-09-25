Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 3,647 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

