2,474 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $526.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.28. The company has a market cap of $477.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $526.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

