Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

