Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 3.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.69. 142,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,601,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

A number of research firms have commented on DYN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $4,774,383. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

