Unisphere Establishment Purchases 2,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,129.22 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,114.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,072.87. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

