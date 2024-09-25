Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $125.70 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $125.70 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00263842 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00005695 USD and is up 16.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,799,557.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

