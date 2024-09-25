ASD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and $1.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,207.81 or 0.99942888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008161 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03544365 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,239,792.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

