NBW Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.88.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $400.95 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $401.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.26 and a 200-day moving average of $354.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.