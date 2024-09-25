Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for about 5.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

