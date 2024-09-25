Kava 1-Day Volume Tops $20.18 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $418.06 million and $20.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00043396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

