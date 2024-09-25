Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 12,550,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 55,297,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after buying an additional 2,340,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.