Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $755,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $400.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $401.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.88.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

