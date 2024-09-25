Synthetix (SNX) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $549.42 million and $23.70 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

