WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $10.96 million and $240,872.25 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00106334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010837 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

