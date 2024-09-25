Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.51

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 150365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 11.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$78.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

