Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) rose 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 930,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 239,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Freegold Ventures Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$536.30 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

Insider Activity at Freegold Ventures

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 597,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,625.00. Insiders have purchased 1,272,000 shares of company stock worth $862,818 over the last 90 days. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.