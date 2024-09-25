Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.93

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 160606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.63%.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.