MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Down 5.8%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.05. 73,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 104,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

