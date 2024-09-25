Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 366,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 146,493 shares.The stock last traded at $31.60 and had previously closed at $31.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

