TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.39

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$64.39 and last traded at C$64.16, with a volume of 1383624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.62.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.5431472 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 116.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total value of C$1,138,284.00. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total value of C$1,138,284.00. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.39, for a total transaction of C$422,031.66. Insiders have sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

