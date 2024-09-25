SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Up 4.5%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 171,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 575,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SiriusPoint

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 8.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.