SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Up 4.5%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 171,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 575,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.
SiriusPoint Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
