IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 6%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) were down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 3,423,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,469,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

IonQ Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.04.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. IonQ’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 4,824.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $67,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth $120,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

