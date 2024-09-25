Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,498,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,358,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 11.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $522.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 266.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 15,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,667,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 256,449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

