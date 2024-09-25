Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,498,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,358,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The company has a market capitalization of $522.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 266.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
