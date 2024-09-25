Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 978100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

