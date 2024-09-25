Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 16001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
