Urbana (TSE:URB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.20

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 3575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.
Urbana Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$51.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($4.44) million during the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.