Urbana (TSE:URB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.20

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 3575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Urbana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$51.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($4.44) million during the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urbana Company Profile

In other news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,500.00. 57.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

See Also

