iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,094,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 562% from the previous session’s volume of 165,232 shares.The stock last traded at $98.56 and had previously closed at $98.67.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 115,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,022,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

