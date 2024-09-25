iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 855,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 792% from the previous session’s volume of 95,904 shares.The stock last traded at $126.85 and had previously closed at $128.08.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.65.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.