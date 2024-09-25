Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.93

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00043627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

