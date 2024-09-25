MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $239.59 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $39.82 or 0.00062954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 28% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $239.59 million and $13.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.36 or 1.00053031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008189 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,016,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,016,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.74412422 USD and is up 11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $14,098,277.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.